GTA 5 free for PC gamers via Epic Games Store: Here’s how you can get it

Image Source : EPIC GAMES Epic Games Store is offering GTA 5 Premium Edition for free.

GTA 5 or Grand Theft Auto 5 is one of the best selling games of all time. It is also quite popular among all age groups despite being strictly for players aged above 18 years. Grand Theft Auto franchise has been around for decades now and GTA 5 itself has aged 7 years. After all that success, Epic Games Store has now welcomed GTA 5 onboard and is offering the game for free to all PC gamers out there.

Epic Games Store caught up on the popularity with the help of the launch of the game Fortnite. Now, with GTA 5 coming onboard, the company has been facing system crashes since a lot of people are trying to grab the free copies of the game. While getting GTA 5 for free sounds exciting, it gets even better as the company is offering the Premium Edition free of cost. The special edition includes GTA Online, as well as the Criminal Enterprise Starter Pack for the multiplayer gaming experience.

As many people would like to get their hands on the game, there is a deadline set by the Epic Games Store. The store is offering the free game only until May 21. Here’s how you can also get the game for free:

Head over to the GTA 5 page on Epic Games website Tap on the ‘Get’ option Sign in with your Epic Games account or create one if you do not have one already It will now prompt you to enable Two Factor Authentication, which you should do in order to get the game for free. Now, tap on Place Order to successfully add the game to your library Download and Instal the Epic Games Launcher from their website Sign in with the same account Head over to the ‘Library’ and tap on install right below the GTA 5 label Select the path where you want the game to install

GTA 5 weighs in at around 95GB, which means you should have at least that much storage available to download the game.

As the game is quite popular, thousands of users around the globe are trying to grab the attractive offer. This means you might face issues in downloading the game and even the Epic Games Store might crash a couple of times. This will also result in slow download speeds.

Latest Technology News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage