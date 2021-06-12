GreatChat Messenger app with safety, privacy features launched in India: Here's how you can use it

Image Source : GOOGLE PLAYSTORE GreatChat Messenger app with safety, privacy features launched in India.

GreatChat Messenger a newly launched messenger app that brings certain exciting features over the existing messaging apps. As this app has been completely developed in India, it would be a must download one for the people who are vouching for vocal for local. The app comes with some unique features which include having a unique ID based chat.

This is a great feature because it helps in safeguarding the privacy of every individual. With this id based chat, one doesn’t need to share their number or even their real name and yet they can engage in regular conversations with whomever they like.

It also has the provision for voice-based text chat and is a great aid for those who don’t want to type day long and are looking to give their fingers some relaxation. Not only this, it is also integrated with the best of audio and video calls, both of which are very high quality as well. The developers have left no stone unturned to offer the best of features and have come up with great innovative ideas. They also have the provision to set medical reminders which means that one can get customized personal medical alerts and thereby one will not forget their regular medicines and their health will be taken care of as well.

In order to ensure better safety, the app also comes with option of alerting friends and families in case of emergencies with the help of one single touch. All these features seem to be really exciting and thereby has gathered the right buzz among the next gen app who are always on the lookout for the new trending app.

GreatChat Messenger app is now available on Google Play Store and all Android users can download and install it for free.

One of the key spokesmen for the app team was quoted as saying, “We did a lot of research and found out what exactly the users wanted and have tried to incorporate those features. We are pretty optimistic that our made in India messaging app will emerge mighty popular in the times to come.”