Google Pixel 4a price leak hints at an affordable Pixel device: See what it could be priced at

Google is expected to launch the Pixel 4a, a laddered-down model in the Pixel 4 series quite soon. Prior to the official launch, the Pixel 4a rumours and leaks are in overdrive and we get to see new ones every other day. The latest one is about the smartphone's price tag, which gives us an inkling that it will be quite an affordable smartphone. Read on to know more about it.

Google Pixel 4a price leaked

As per 9To5Google, the Google Pixel 4a is expected to be priced at $349 (around Rs. 26,500) for 128GB of storage, as opposed to the earlier rumoured price of $399 (around Rs. 30,300). Additionally, it might come with a price tag of $299 (around Rs. 22,700) for the 64GB storage option. If the rumoured Pixel 4a prices turn out to be tur, it will not be way cheaper than the Apple iPhone SE 2020 but also a really affordable Google Pixel smartphone.

With the purported price, the Pixel 4a could become a popular Pixel device, given that the Pixel 3a turned out to be the first step towards introducing less expensive Google Pixel phones.

Google Pixel 4a Expected Features, Specs

Although we don't have concrete details at our disposal, past rumours tip at a 5.81-inch OLED punch-hole display, with the punch hole present in the top left corner. The device could be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 processor with Adreno 618 GPU. It might come with 6GB of RAM and two storage options: 64GB and 128GB. It is likely to be backed by a 4,300mAh battery and run Android 10 out-of-the-box.

As for the cameras, there could be a square-shaped rear camera module with a single 12.2MP snapper and an 8MP front shooter. There could also be a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner. Furthermore, the device might be launched alongside the Pixel 4a XL. Previously, the Pixel 4a was expected to launch on May 22. However, now it is expected to get introduced in early June, preferably on June 3, during the Android 11 Beta Launch Show.

As the above-mentioned details aren't concrete, we meet wait until something official pops up. So, stay tuned for more information.

