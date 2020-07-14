Google unknowingly leaked Pixel 4a and this is how it can look like

Image Source : THE VERGE Google Pixel 4a leaked

Google's smartphone plans appear quite vague. With several delays and almost no official word on when the new Pixel devices will make their entry, we are not sure about the existence of the Pixel 4a or the Pixel 5. However, the latest leak suggests that the Pixel 4a might finally see the light of the day as Google unknowingly told us. Read on to know more about it.

Google Pixel 4a leaked

Google mistakenly listed the Pixel 4a on its Canadian website, giving us a glimpse of how the device will look like. The smartphone appeared on the website's Nest Wi-Fi page but has now been taken down.

If we go by the leaked image, it mimics the previous leaks we have seen so far regarding the Pixel 4a. The smartphone features a punch-hole display and a small square-shaped camera setup at the back, that houses a single camera sensor and LED flash. The back also has a fingerprint scanner. Additionally, the screen has a May 12 date on it, which suggests that the Pixel 4a was expected to launch on the same date but got delayed.

To recall, the Pixel 4a is expected to come with a 5.81-inch AMOLED punch-hole display and be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 processor. It could come with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage. It could sport a 12.2MP rear camera and an 8MP front camera. It might source its fuel from a 3,080mAh battery and run Android 11. Additionally, it could bid goodbye to the Active Edge feature and come with double-tap at the back gesture and have two colour options: Just Black and Barely Blue. The Pixel 4a might start at $299 (around Rs. 22,900) for 64GB of storage and $349 (around Rs. 26,800) for 128GB of storage.

Pixel 4a has slipped again 🤦🏼‍♂️



Announcement was supposed to be happening July 13 (Monday), but just got bumped.



What we can see in the system now is announcement happening on August 3 🧐



The mystery continues... — Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser) July 10, 2020

While concrete launch details aren't known, a new leak by Jon Prosser suggests that the Pixel 4a could launch on August 3 and might be available in October. The smartphone is expected to be followed by the launch of the Pixel 5.,

As details aren't official, we need to wait for some. Hence, stay tuned.

Latest technology reviews, news and more

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage