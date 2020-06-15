Google Pixel 4a launch delayed again; Expected to be made available in October

Image Source : ONLEAKS Leaked Google Pixel 4a

Google is long-rumoured to launch the Pixel 4a, as part of the Pixel 4 series. However, time and again, the launch has been delayed. While the smartphone was finally expected to launch this month, it was recently suggested that it will launch in July. Now, the latest buzz has it that the availability will be quite a delay. Read on to know more about it.

Pixel 4a Launch Postponed

As per a tweet by famous tipster Jon Prosser, the Google Pixel 4a is most likely to be introduced next month, that is July 13. However, the smartphone won't be immediately available to buy and could hit the shelves only in October. It is further suggested that the Pixel 4a in Just Black will be available to buy, starting October, with no mentions of the Barely Blue colour variant. As a reminder, previously, the Just Black colour was expected to go on sale in August and Barely Blue one in October.

As a reminder, the July 13 launch date goes with the previous rumour that hinted at the same date for the Pixel 4a to launch. However, we don't have an anything official from Google.

Pixel 4a Expected Features, Specifications, Price

While details aren't concrete, it is suggested that the Pixel 4a could sport a 5.81-inch AMOLED display with a punch-hole and be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 processor. It might come with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of internal storage. Camera-wise, there could be a single 12.2MP rear camera and an 8MP selfie snapper. It could be backed by a 3,080mAh battery and run Android 11.

Additionally, the Pixel 4a is likely to feature a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner, ditch the Active Edge feature for the double-tap at the back feature to perform several tasks, and only support 4G. It is highly expected that there won't be a Pixel 4a XL.

The Pixel 4a is expected to start at $299 (around Rs. 22,900) for 64GB of storage and $349 (around Rs. 26,800) for 128GB of storage to compete with the likes of the iPhone SE 2020. In addition to this, the Pixel 5 launch is also expected to be delayed.

As a reminder, we need to take the above-mentioned details with a pinch of salt as there no official information. We will you once that happens. So, stay tuned.

