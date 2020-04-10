Google Pixel 4a leaked box images suggest it is launching soon

Image Source : TECHDROIDER/TWITTER Pixel 4a leaked box

Google has been long-rumoured to unveil the younger sibling of the Pixel 4 series -- the Pixel 4a -- much like the Pixel 3a launched last year. We have been looking at a number of rumours and leaks for a while now but we don't know when it will launch. However, a new leak suggests that the new Pixel smartphone could launch soon. Read on to know more.

Google Pixel 4a box leaked

As posted by a Twitter handle TechDroider, the image of the Google Pixel 4a retail box seems to be leaked. The image contains packed Pixel 4a boxes, suggesting the Pixel 4a is all set to make its entry soon. The leaked retail box hints at a square-shaped rear camera module, much like it has been rumoured in the past. There could be a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner too but due to the reflection in the image, it isn't visible.

Additionally, the tweet doesn't mention anything else apart from the picture of the Pixel 4a retail boxes.

Guy who posted this Image on Facebook says Pixel 5 is Scheduled for Next year 🤨 https://t.co/w1UiAoJoQM — TechDroider (@techdroider) April 9, 2020

Another tweet by TechDroider suggests that the Pixel 4a could also have a companion called the Pixel 4a XL. The tweet features an image of the purported smartphone's body, tipping at a square-camera setup at the back with three cameras and a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner. Additionally, it throws light on the possible white colour option for the smartphone.

Google Pixel 4a expected features, specifications

While we lack concrete information, the Pixel 4a is likely to come with a 5.81-inch OLED display and be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 processor. There could be 6GB of RAM, 128GB of internal storage, and run Android 10. The device could have a punch-hole display and come with a price tag of $399 (around Rs. 30,300), much like the Pixel 3a.

A new report by 9To5Google suggests there will be a 3,080mAh battery, Adreno 618 GPU, USB Type-C port, 18W fast charging technology. On the camera front, there could be a single 12.2MP snapper with OIS/EIS and an 8MP front camera.

The new Pixel 4a was expected to be unveiled at the Google I/O 2020. Since the Google event has now been cancelled due to the Coronavirus outbreak, we are still awaiting a launch date for the same. Stay tuned for more information.

