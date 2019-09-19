Google for India event: Highlights and key announcements

Image Source : GOOGLE Google for India Event

At the Google for India event on September 19 Google made some big announcement keeping in mind the Indian market. In a bid to increase its reach in the interiors Google has announced that will introduce 7 new languages to its website and other facilities. A helpline number for Google Assitant was introduced that allows you to access Google Assitant features over call anytime.

Google told the people will now be able to use Google content in 7 new languages that include Tamil, Telugu, Bengali, Gujrati, Marathi Kannada and Malayalam along with existing Hindi and English. The updated languages will also be supported on the Google lens. The Google BOLO which was launched in 2016 will also be supporting the new languages. Google BOLO Apart from the new introductions, Google plans to add Punjabi, Oriya and Urdu soon.

Google Assitant

Google has tied with Vodafone and Idea to introduced a new phone line number that will allow users to access Google Assistant even without any active internet connection. The feature will be available free of cost. Users can call 000 800 9191 000 from any phone to use this feature. Users can access all the features that Google Assistant provide online, though this helpline number provided. Google Assitant will also be able to provide

Google Pay

Talking about its payments app, Google Pay, informed that the active users on the Google Pay platform have reached 67 million that made a total transaction of $110 billion last year. Google will be introducing tokenized payments for offline and online payments on the Google Pay app. The Tokenized payment feature will currently will be supported on VISA cards and is expected to roll out next week. By using this feature you will be able to make online and offline payments on the Google Payments App without actually sharing your card details with the merchant, instead, a random token number will be generated which can be used to make the payment. The Token number will expire as soon as the payment is completed. The platform will also come with a section on the app that will allow users to search for entry-level jobs and list their job preferences. At the start, Google will be working with a few local companies from Delhi NCR and will expand soon.

The new Google Pay Bussiness App makes registration on the Google Pay App easier for merchants. Now they can call Google and get themselves verified through e-KYC. The new Spot feature on the Google Pay App will let local merchants to create branded commercial experience.