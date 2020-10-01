Image Source : PIXABAY Gandhi Jayanti 2020: How to send wishes using stickers on WhatsApp.

At the time of the COVID-19 lockdown, the one thing that has helped us in staying connected with our friends and family is WhatsApp. The Facebook-owned messaging application is currently one of the most popular cross-platform apps. As we have yet another celebration to make, chances are most of us will want to wish our friends and family - “Happy Gandhi Jayanti”.

Gandhi Jayanti is celebrated every year on October 2 to mark the birth of the freedom fighter Mahatma Gandhi. He played a major role in the history of India as he used peace as his weapon to help India become independent. We are often reminded of him as the ‘Father of our nation’ and he is also present on our currency notes.

In order to celebrate the auspicious occasion, you might get the urge to send across messages to your friends and family members. With the growing popularity of stickers on WhatsApp, it would be a good choice to send your wishes through stickers. Here’s how you can send Gandhi Jayanti stickers on WhatsApp using your Android smartphone:

Head over to the Google Play Store on your Android smartphone.

Search for ‘Gandhi Jayanti’ stickers.

Download and install the sticker pack of your choice.

Open the sticker pack once downloaded.

Add the stickers to WhatsApp using the toggle present in the app.

Now, to send these stickers to your friends and family members, just open their chat on WhatsApp and then tap on the emoji icon.

Here, select stickers from the bottom row to use one of the freshly installed stickers.

