Flipkart Electronics Sale to begin on March 16: Discounts, offers on iPhone 11, Poco X3

Flipkart Electronics Sale to begin on March 16.

Flipkart has just announced yet another sale called Flipkart Electronics Sale. As the name suggests, the sale will only bring offers and discounts on electronic items. With this, the e-commerece giant is trying to give its customers the perfect time to purchase a new smartphone, laptop or more. The sale is set to kick off tomorrow, March 16 and will go on until March 20.

As a part of the sale, the shoppers will get discounts and offers on popular smartphones like Apple iPhone 11, Poco X3, Samsung Galaxy S20 FE and more. Apart from the discounted rates, Flipkart will also be offering 10 per cent discount on using HDFC Bank cards. The e-commerece giant will also be giving exchange value offers as well as no-cost EMI options.

As for the offers, Flipkart has revealed that the Apple iPhone 11 will be available at a starting price of Rs. 46,999 for the 64GB variant. The smartphone is usually priced at Rs. 54,900, which means the buyers will get a discount of around Rs. 8,000 over its regular price.

Surprisingly enough, the e-commerece giant has also listed a discount offer on the Poco X3. The smartphone was launched at Rs. 19,999 and it is currently selling for a starting price of Rs. 16,999. However, the Snapdragon 732G powered smartphone will be available at a starting price of Rs. 14,499 during the sale.

Besides that, the e-commerece giant will be offering discounts on Redmi 9 Prime, Samsung Galaxy A51, Galaxy S20FE, LG K42, Nokia 5.4 and many more.