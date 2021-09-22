Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2021 dates announced: Here’s what to expect

Follow us on Image Source : FLIPKART Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2021 to begin on October 7.

Flipkart Big Billion Days sale is one of the biggest online shopping events in India. At the sale, the e-commerce giant offers huge discounts, no-cost EMI options and much more. This year’s Big Billion Days sale is scheduled to begin on October 7 and will be live until October 12. An early access to the sale will be provided to the Flipkart Plus members. Not only that, but the non-Plus members will also be able to shop early in the online sale by redeeming their SuperCoins.

With the upcoming six-day event, the e-commerce giant will be offering great deals, discounts, and offers on various products, including smartphones, laptops, tablets, smartwatches, earbuds, smart TVs, home appliances and more. Besides that, the users will get a 10 percent instant discount on Axis Bank and ICICI Bank card transactions. Even Paytm users will be able to get some assured cashback this time.

As a part of the sale, Flipkart will be offering deals on various smartphones from Apple, Samsung, Motorola, Oppo, Poco, Realme and Vivo. The company is also expected to bring some new products, which include Moto Tab 8, Motorola Edge 20 Pro, and Realme 4K Google TV Stick.

As mentioned on the website, there will be up to 80 percent discount on electronics and accessories such as smartwatches, power banks, headphones, and speakers. There will also be up to 70 percent off on smart TVs and up to 80 percent discount on products offered by Flipkart brands including Smartbuy and Marq.