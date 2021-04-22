FAU-G to soon get team deathmatch mode on Android, reveals new trailer

Image Source : FAUG FAU-G to soon get team deathmatch mode on Android.

FAU-G made its debut in India earlier this year. The game aims to replace the much popular PUBG Mobile as it has been banned in the country. FAU-G initially brought only the story mode, which left many gamers disappointed. Now, the developers are gearing up to roll out the much-awaited team deathmatch mode.

At the time of the launch, the company hinted at the game mode as it was displayed under the game mode options in the game with a ‘coming soon’ badge on it. Ncore Games, the developers behind FAU-G, are now ready to release the feature for the gamers on their Android app.

In order to announce the upcoming team deathmatch mode, FAU-G released an official trailer on the YouTube channel. According to the trailer, the upcoming team deathmatch mode will be quite similar to what we have seen on PUBG Mobile and Call of Duty: Mobile.

In the team deathmatch mode, FAU-G players will form groups of 5 and battle against another group. The match can be played on a variety of maps. The individuals will gain scores by killing the enemies. A team score will be calculated to judge which game won the team death match.

One of the major benefits that the new FAU-G update will bring is that it will finally unlock multiplayer mode on the game. Currently, FAU-G only supports story mode where the players are forced to play alone. This could be a huge turn for the company and could finally bring a huge number of players on board.