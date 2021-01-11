Image Source : DELL Dell announces 40-inch curved ultrawide 5K display.

Dell has announced its new high-end UltraSharp 40 curved ultrawide 5K monitor. It is claimed to be the world's first 40-inch ultrawide curved monitor offering a resolution of 5K2K (5120 x 2160 pixels).

The monitor will be available beginning January 28, with pricing starting at $2,099.99 in the US, reports MacRumors. This is not a true 5K resolution and instead works out to around 140 PPI, which is equivalent to a 32-inch 4K display, but with 33 per cent more viewing space.

The panel is TUV Rheinland certified so it includes ComfortView Plus with a built-in low blue light screen. The monitor features set of ports including DisplayPort 1.4, two HDMI 2.0, a Windows and Mac certified Thunderbolt 3 port which also offers Power Delivery at up to 90W.

It comes with a USB Type-B upstream port, a USB Type-C USB 3.2 Gen 2 downstream port with a charging capability of 15W, four USB Type-A 10Gbps (USB 3.2 Gen 2) ports, an audio-out port (3.5mm jack) and an RJ45 port.

Lastly, the monitor features two 9W speakers and of course an adjustable stand with VESA mounting support. Other specs include a fast 5ms response time, a 60Hz refresh rate, 2500R curvature and built-in KVM functionality.