Delhi Elections 2020: How to check your name in voters’ list online through Android, iOS apps and websites

Use the election website to check your name on the voters' list

Apps and website where you can look for your name in electoral rolls for Delhi Assembly Elections that will be held on February 8. Don't fret if you haven't received your voting slip till now. Use technology and online services to make your life easy. There are various apps and government website that can be used to search your name in electoral rolls and exact booth allocated for voting, all this in just a few clicks online.

For the National Capital of India, there are over 1.46 crore eligible voters according to the Election Commission of India. In order to ensure a maximum number of people cast their votes, the poll panels are set up across 2,689 locations in the city. In all these locations, there are a total number of 13,750 polling stations for the Delhi Vidhan Sabha elections. Instead of going to your block office, check your name online.

So, if you are excited to cast your vote in the Delhi Elections 2020, it is recommended to see if your name is on the list before you leave your home tomorrow. Here's how you can check if your name is listed in the voters’ list online for the Feb 8 elections, without having to go anywhere. Technology comes to your rescue!

How to check voters' list online?

Fill in the form with required particulars.

Type National Voters' Service Portal in your web browser.

Fill up the online form, which requires you to fill details like your name, age, gender, district and more

Once you have filled the form, click on the search icon below

The website will then direct you to the list according to your constituency

Alternatively, you can also look for your name in the voter's list using your Electors Photo Identity Card or EPIC number

Booth App: Download this from the Android Play Store to search your name

The Election Commission of India has started implementing ICT Mobile technologies to improve searching of the electors by Polling Staff thereby reducing Polling time drastically. Similarly, by marking the elector's attendance through newer mobile which processes the data in an offline environment, a real-time poll turnout can be made available to election officials and the citizens. Also by allowing marking of the voters, ECI proposes to bring about Artificial Intelligence in giving a prediction about the queue in the polling station upfront through the Voter Helpline Mobile app. Thus, a voter will get to know the best time to go for the polling. The poll party will scan the pre-printed booth slip consisting of a unique QR code to mark the attendance of electors for voting.

How to check the list of polling stations online?

Head over to the Delhi Government online polling station website

Select the AC name from the drop-down menu

Now, you should see a list of Polling Stations