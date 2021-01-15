CoWIN app to be available to healthworkers initially: Here's why

Image Source : AP CoWIN app to be available to healthworkers initially.

COVID-19 has been there for over a year now and since it started hitting the mases, the one question that everyone had was - ‘When will the vaccine roll out’. The time has come and the Indian government is working on making the vaccine accessible to the masses. On January 16, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be rolling out the vaccine to 3,006 cities at 10:30 AM.

In order to bring the vaccine to the masses, the Indian government will be launching a new mobile app called ‘CoWIN’ and it will be used by the citizens to self-register themselves for the vaccine. Apart from that, the government has also launched a 24x7 call centre, which users can approach by dialling 1075 from their mobile phone or landline.

The government has already announced, “Around 100 beneficiaries will be vaccinated at each session site on the inaugural day.”

Furthermore, the government has announced that the CoWIN app’s availability will be initially limited to the healthcare workers as it will help them to feed some data and receive sufficient information about the vaccination. The app has been pre-populated with the names of over one crore healthcare workers.