COVID-19 vaccination drive: How to use Vaccine Appointment Trackers

Image Source : UNDER45.IN COVID-19 Vaccine Appointment Trackers.

COVID-19 vaccination drive is now ready for people aged between 18 and 44 years. The Indian citizens can now register for the vaccine via portals like CoWIN, Aarogya Setu and Umang app. While the COVID-19 vaccine registration process has been made simple, people are still struggling to get an appointment at their nearest vaccination centre.

In order to make it easier for people to track the availability of the vaccine at their nearest centre, many developers have launched new websites and apps that will help users receive alerts via email and messages. While these websites inform you about the available slots, you will still need to use the CoWIN portal to book an appointment.

Getjab.in

Getjab basically allows users to get email alerts on open vaccination slots nearby. Once the user registers on the website, they will receive a notification once a slot is available in their locality. It just asks for simple details like name, district, and email ID.

Under45.in

Under45.in is yet another website created by programmer Berty Thomas. This website makes it easier for people to track vaccination appointments in their locality. People can register on the website by just entering their state and district and find slots nearby. The website can also send district specific alerts to people directly on Telegram.

FindSlot.in

Those who are not comfortable with using the aforementioned websites, they can also use FindSlot.in. It uses the CoWIN open API to allow people to search by their city, or by their PIN code, or to enter their State and District to find the nearest booking for a COVID-19 vaccine.