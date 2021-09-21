COVID-19 vaccination certificates can be merged on CoWIN: Here's how it works

Follow us on Image Source : COWIN COVID-19 vaccination certificates can be merged on CoWIN.

If you are fully vaccinated and got two COVID-19 vaccination certificates then you can easily merge them and get a final one using CoWIN. The online vaccine registration portal, CoWIN has introduced a new feature to merge two first dose certificates, offering relief to people who obtained two doses with different phone numbers.

"CoWIN has enabled merging of doses based on ID credentials in case people have got the 2 doses with different phone numbers." the official handle of the Aarogya Setu app provided this information in a tweet on June 18.

The CoWIN vaccination certificates are used at the time of travel and helps in the access of several other premises.

In order to get a Final CoWIN vaccination certificate. you need to log in to the official website of CoWIN — cowin.gov.in. Here’s how you can merge Covid vaccination certificates through CoWIN.

Visit the official portal of CoWin — cowin.gov.in. Tap on the 'Raise an issue' option. Now, Tap on the ‘Merge multiple first dose provisional certificates’ option. Follow the listed steps to get the final vaccination certificate.

In case, name on the vaccine certificate and passport does not match, you can request for name correction as well.

Covid-19 vaccination certificate: Here’s how to correct personal details online via CoWIN

Visit the official portal of CoWin-- cowin.gov.in. Sign in using your registered mobile number. Now, tap on the 'Raise an issue' option at the top and select the member’s name. Tap on the 'Correction in certificate' option. Select the options you need to make corrections into. Now enter the correct details and click on continue to submit the details.

Please keep in mind that your personal details can be modified only once. So, make sure you enter the right details this time because you won't be able to correct these errors again.