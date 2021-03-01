Co-WIN 2.0 app: How to register for COVID-19 vaccine online in India via app, website

Image Source : COWIN.GOV.IN Co-WIN app now begins second phase of COVID-19 vaccination.

In a movement towards slowing down the spread of COVID-19, the Indian government has announced the second phase of coronavirus vaccination. The second phase is set to begin starting March 1, 2021 at 9 AM. In order to encourage the citizens, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be the first one today to get the dose of COVID-19 vaccine at AIIMS, New Delhi.

The second phase of the COVID-19 vaccine is primarily for senior citizens aged above 60 years. In this phase, people above 45 years of age suffering from co-morbidities can also enrol for the vaccine.

COVID-19 vaccine registration has been started via the Co-WIN app and website. The users can now register themselves for the vaccine at their nearest health centre online. In case you are looking forward to getting vaccinated, here’s how you can register yourself:

How to register yourself for coronavirus vaccine on Co-WIN app

Download and Install the Co-WIN app on your Android smartphone via the Google Play Store. Open the app and enter your mobile number. Enter the OTP once you receive it and click tap Verify. Now, the registration page will appear. Fill in your personal details including name, age, gender and more. Upload the required documents. Tap on the register button. Select the health centre and schedule an appointment for any available date. Tap on Book appointment to successfully register yourself for the COVID-19 vaccine.

How to register for COVID-19 vaccine via the official website

Head over to www.cowin.gov.in. Scroll down to ‘Find Your Nearest Vaccination Center’. Click on ‘Register Yourself. Enter mobile number and tap on ‘Get OTP’. Enter the OTP and follow the on-screen instructions to get yourself registered.

Also Read: Co-WIN 2.0 for COVID-19 vaccination: How to register online, documents required and more

It is worth mentioning that users can register multiple users under one mobile number. Once you get vaccinated, you can upload your COVID-19 vaccine report to Aarogya Sethu, Digi Locker and Co-WIN apps.