Here's how you can bring real world objects to your PC using this special AR tool

With Augmented Reality (AR) developers aim to change the way we look at technology. AR is not only being used in games or to create Memojis on iPhones. It is being used at a professional scale with way more use cases. Cyril Diagne, a developer at Google Arts and Culture has come up with a new AR tool that can basically allow users to bring real-life objects to their PCs or laptops within seconds.

The AR-based application basically scans an object and then copies it to later paste it on the computer screen. The developer has even demonstrated this in a video posted on his Twitter handle. In the video, Diagne is seen using the AR tool to copy visuals from real-world objects like a book, a pot and a shirt. He then pastes them on the computer screen by hovering over his phone on the screen.

Once done, the object simply appears on his computer screen. With the help of such a tool, the job of designers can become much easier. Using this tool, the users will be easily able to copy visuals of real-life objects. As of now, the designers usually take pictures of the object and then use tools like photoshop to get a model of it on the screen.

While Diagne does work at Google Arts & Culture, it is not developed by the Silicon Valley-based company. It is just a part of the research that Diagne is persuing.

Cyril Diagne has also explained how the AR tool works. It first separates the foreground object from the background with the help of machine learning. Once done, it copies the visuals of the object and then detects where the phone is pointing at on the computer screen. According to him, the whole process takes up roughly 6.5 seconds, which can even be seen on the video he posted.

He feels that this process can be even faster with the help of other professional developers. Hence, he has uploaded the code for the AR tool on GitHub for anyone to try it out. He is also seeking contributors to further develop this tool.

