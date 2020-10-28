boAt Storm smartwatch launched in India at Rs. 1,999: Features, other details

Image Source : BOAT boAt Storm launched in India.

boAt, the brand known for budget-oriented audio products, has launched its first-ever smartwatch in India. The company mostly tries to attract people looking for tech gadgets at a budget and even this time the company went with a competitive price tag. The boAt Storm smartwatch has been priced at just Rs. 1,999 and here’s what it offers.

While the Rs. 1,999 price tag sounds quite impressive, it is just an introductory price for all the early adopters. The company could soon change it to a higher price tag and unless boAt decides to do that, this is one of the cheapest smartwatches from a known brand.

boAt Storm smartwatch will be available via Flipkart and boAt’s official website starting October 29 at 12PM. The smartwatch will be available in

The smartwatch comes with a 1.3-inch coloured display. The watch allows the user to pick from more than 100 pre-loaded watch faces. It also features an in-built SpO2 monitor for real-time blood oxygen level monitoring. Just like other fitness trackers, this one also comes with support for 24/7 heart rate monitoring.

The wearable device can be connected to your smartphone using Bluetooth. In order to control the features of the watch, the user can either take advantage of the touch screen or use the boAt ProGear app. The app is available on both Android and iOS platforms.

