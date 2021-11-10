Best thin and light laptops to buy in 2021

Follow us on HP Spectre x360 13

With offices and colleges now resuming, people are hunting for good thin and light laptops. If you select the right one, a thin and light laptop will be able to offer you great performance on the go without hurting your back or shoulders from the weight of carrying them around. In case you are confused with so many options being out there, here's a list of the best thin and light laptops you can get.

HP Spectre x360

HP Spectre x360 13 is a premium thin and light laptop that comes with Intel Evo certification. The certification ensures that the users are getting the best thin and light experience on a Windows laptop. The laptop comes with up to an Intel Core i7-1165G7 CPU paired with up to 16GB of RAM. The laptop features a 13-inch OLED touchscreen display. It also features a great design and aims to offer a premium Windows laptop experience.

Also Read: HP Spectre x360 13 Review: The convertible you need

Dell XPS13

Image Source : DELL Dell XPS 13

When speaking of thin and light laptops, one of the most popular options to consider is the Dell XPS 13. The laptop features a great thin and light design and an amazing display panel. The Intel Evo certified machine comes with the 11th Gen Intel Core i5-1135G7 processor. It comes with up to 16GB of RAM and 512GB of NVMe SSD storage.

Asus Expertbook B9

Image Source : INDIATV Asus Expertbook B9

When looking out for Asus laptops, you must have heard about their VivoBook and ZenBook series. But when looking for a good thin and light, you should check out their ExpertBook series. The Asus ExpertBook B9 also comes with Intel Evo certification. With the Evo badging, the users get good performance and a great thin and light experience. The ExpertBook B9 comes with a 14-inch FullHD IPS panel, 16GB of RAM and 512GB NVMe M.2 SSD. The laptop is powered by the Intel Core i7-1165G7 Tiger Lake quad-core CPU.

Also Read: Asus ExpertBook B9 Review: Intel Evo makes it even better

Lenovo Yoga 7i Slim Carbon

Image Source : LENOVO Lenovo Yoga 7i Slim Carbon

Lenovo Yoga 7i Slim Carbon is also a great thin and light laptop that comes with an 11th Gen Intel Core i7-1165G7 processor. Just like other laptops on the list, this one also features biometric authentication for quick unlock. It comes pre-loaded with Windows 10 and it can be upgraded to Windows 11 for free once available. The laptop comes with 16GB of RAM and 1TB of NVMe SSD storage.