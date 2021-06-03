Battleground Mobile India receives 7.6 million pre-registrations on Day 1: All you need to know

Image Source : BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA Battleground Mobile India receives 7.6 million pre-registrations on Day 1.

Krafton, the South Korean video game developer, has been overwhelmed by seeing the response on the Battlegrounds Mobile India since opening up pre-registration in India. The pre-registration for the game went live on Google Play Store for fans in India on 18th of May. It received 7.6 million pre-registrations on its opening day, crossing 20 million pre-registrations in two weeks.

Speaking on the tremendous response by Indian fans, CH Kim, CEO of Krafton, Inc. said, “We would like to express our sincere gratitude to our Indian fans for their overwhelming response to the BATTLEGROUNDS IP first developed by me and my team in 2017. The BATTLEGROUNDS IP received love and acclaim from players worldwide, and KRAFTON will continue to build on the IP."

He further added, "That effort includes bringing amazing content to BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA and providing an incomparable battle royale experience to our players”.

The release date for Battlegrounds Mobile India will be announced at a later date.

Developed by Krafton, Battlegrounds Mobile India will offer a world-class AAA multiplayer gaming experience on mobile. It will release exclusive in-game events like outfits and features and will have its own e-sports ecosystem with tournaments and leagues.

The game will be launched as a free-to-play one on mobile devices and will be available to play only in India

With privacy and data security being a top priority, Krafton said it will be working with partners, to ensure data protection and security, at each stage. This will ensure privacy rights are respected, and all data collection and storage will be in full compliance with all applicable laws and regulations in India and for players in the country.