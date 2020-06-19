ASUS ROG Phone 3 leaked in new video; Qualcomm Snapdragon 865, 6,000mAh battery in tow

Image Source : FLIPKART ASUS ROG Phone 2

Taiwanese company ASUS is all set to launch its third ROG gaming phone, allegedly called the ASUS ROG Phone 3. The new gaming phone will be a successor to the ROG Phone 2, launched last year. Rumours and leaks have started surfacing and the latest one is a leaked video that throws light on the possible design and specifications of the device. Read on to know more.

ASUS ROG Phone 3 leaked in new video

As per a tweet by TechDroider, the ASUS ROG Phone 3 is likely to come with the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor and feature a 6.59-inch Full HD+ display. The display is expected to either have a refresh rate of 120Hz or 144Hz. The display is similar to the ROG Phone 2.

As for the cameras, the ROG Phone 3 is likely to feature 64MP three rear cameras, an upgrade from the 48MP dual rear cameras seen on ROG Phone 2. Additionally, the upcoming smartphone could be backed by a 6,000mAH battery with support for 30W fast charging, much like its predecessor.

On the design front, the smartphone is expected to look similar to the ROG Phone 2, except for a triple-camera setup at the back. The video hints at visible bezels up front and the same RGB-illuminated Republic of Gamers logo. Additionally, the back also has the Tencent Games, branding, which could mean possible collaboration with the company for gaming.

Asus ROG 3



6.59" FHD+120Hz or 144Hz

64MP Triple-Camera

Snapdragon 865

6000mAh+30W pic.twitter.com/kPj6hVwK70 — TechDroider (@techdroider) June 18, 2020

However, there is nothing concrete available at the moment. We will update you once we get more official information.

