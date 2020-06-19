ASUS ROG Phone 3 leaked in new video; Qualcomm Snapdragon 865, 6,000mAh battery in tow

Taiwanese company ASUS is all set to launch its third ROG gaming phone, allegedly called the ASUS ROG Phone 3. The new gaming phone will be a successor to the ROG Phone 2, launched last year. Rumours and leaks have started surfacing and the latest one is a leaked video that throws light on the possible design and specifications of the device. Read on to know more.
ASUS ROG Phone 3 leaked in new video
As per a tweet by TechDroider, the ASUS ROG Phone 3 is likely to come with the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor and feature a 6.59-inch Full HD+ display. The display is expected to either have a refresh rate of 120Hz or 144Hz. The display is similar to the ROG Phone 2.
As for the cameras, the ROG Phone 3 is likely to feature 64MP three rear cameras, an upgrade from the 48MP dual rear cameras seen on ROG Phone 2. Additionally, the upcoming smartphone could be backed by a 6,000mAH battery with support for 30W fast charging, much like its predecessor.
On the design front, the smartphone is expected to look similar to the ROG Phone 2, except for a triple-camera setup at the back. The video hints at visible bezels up front and the same RGB-illuminated Republic of Gamers logo. Additionally, the back also has the Tencent Games, branding, which could mean possible collaboration with the company for gaming.
Asus ROG 3— TechDroider (@techdroider) June 18, 2020
6.59" FHD+120Hz or 144Hz
64MP Triple-Camera
Snapdragon 865
6000mAh+30W pic.twitter.com/kPj6hVwK70
However, there is nothing concrete available at the moment. We will update you once we get more official information.
