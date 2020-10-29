Asus ROG Phone 3 gets permanent price cut in India: Here's how much it costs now

Asus ROG Phone 3 now available for a starting price of just Rs. 46,999.

Asus recently launched the third iteration of its gaming smartphone, the ROG Phone 3 in India. The smartphone made its debut in the Indian markets with a starting price of Rs. 49,999. The Taiwanese giant has now announced a permanent price cut on the gaming smartphone. Apart from that, the handset will also be available with some exciting offers during the Flipkart Diwali sale.

Asus ROG Phone 3 price in India

Asus ROG Phone 3 is now available for a starting price of Rs. 46,999 for the base 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant of the smartphone is now available for Rs. 49,999, whereas the 512GB storage model will set you back Rs. 54,999.

During the Flipkart Big Diwali sale, the Asus ROG Phone 3 will get no-cost EMI option for three, six and nine months. The offer will be applicable for Bajaj FinServ, Flipkart Cardless Credit and credit and debit cards from all banks partnered with Flipkart. Besides that, the e-commerce giant is also offering an additional 10 per cent instant discount on Axis Bank debit and credit cards.

Asus ROG Phone 3 specifications

The Asus ROG Phone 3 sports a 6.59-inch FullHD+ AMOLED display with an aspect ratio of 19.5:9. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ processor paired with 8/12/16 GB of RAM and 128/256/512 GB of onboard storage. It runs on Android 10 based almost stock UI out of the box. All of this is backed by a 6,000mAh battery.

On the optics front, the ROG features a triple rear camera setup including a 64MP primary camera, a 13MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 5MP macro sensor. Upfront, there is a 24MP selfie snapper.

