Apple iPhone 12 launch event Live Updates: When it begins, what to expect and more

Image Source : EVERYTHINGAPPLEPRO Apple is expected to launch four new iPhone 12 models this year.

Apple iPhone 12 launch live updates: Apple iPhone 12 series is set to launch at an online launch event tonight. According to the leaks and rumours, the company is expected to launch four new iPhone 12 models this year including the iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Mini, iPhone 12 Pro and the iPhone 12 Pro Max. The Cupertino-based company will reveal the new smartphones at a virtual launch event.

Apple 'Time Flies' event is scheduled to begin at 10 AM PDT (10:30 PM IST) today. In order to watch the event live, the users can head over to the company's official website or their YouTube channel. Alternatively, you can come back here and click on the video embedded below to watch the live stream.

As far as the rumours are concerned, Apple will most likely launch the aforementioned four new iPhone models. The iPhone 12 Mini will be a beginning of a whole new line-up and it will sit somewhere between the iPhone SE (2020) and the iPhone 12. All of the new iPhone 12 models are expected to come with OLED displays as well as 5G support right out of the box. In terms of pricing, the iPhone 12 series is expected to start at $699 and go all the way up to $1099.

Latest Technology News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage