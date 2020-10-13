Apple iPhone 12 launch event Live Updates: When it begins, what to expect and more

Tuesday, October 13, 2020
     
Apple 'Time Flies' event is scheduled to begin at 10 AM PDT (10:30 PM IST) today. Here's everything you need to know.

India TV Tech Desk India TV Tech Desk
New Delhi Updated on: October 13, 2020 18:27 IST
Image Source : EVERYTHINGAPPLEPRO

Apple is expected to launch four new iPhone 12 models this year.

Apple iPhone 12 launch live updates: Apple iPhone 12 series is set to launch at an online launch event tonight. According to the leaks and rumours, the company is expected to launch four new iPhone 12 models this year including the iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Mini, iPhone 12 Pro and the iPhone 12 Pro Max. The Cupertino-based company will reveal the new smartphones at a virtual launch event.

Apple 'Time Flies' event is scheduled to begin at 10 AM PDT (10:30 PM IST) today. In order to watch the event live, the users can head over to the company's official website or their YouTube channel. Alternatively, you can come back here and click on the video embedded below to watch the live stream. 

As far as the rumours are concerned, Apple will most likely launch the aforementioned four new iPhone models. The iPhone 12 Mini will be a beginning of a whole new line-up and it will sit somewhere between the iPhone SE (2020) and the iPhone 12. All of the new iPhone 12 models are expected to come with OLED displays as well as 5G support right out of the box. In terms of pricing, the iPhone 12 series is expected to start at $699 and go all the way up to $1099.

Live updates :Apple iPhone 12 series

  • Oct 13, 2020 6:27 PM (IST) Posted by Devesh Arora

    Here's what you can expect at the Apple 'Time Flies' Event

    This year's iPhone launch will be different and significant for a couple of reasons. 2020 is the year of online events and the 2020 iPhones will be launched via an online event only. But, this is one of the reasons. The major reason is the inclusion of 5G, marking Apple's first iPhones to get the network and the introduction of four phones making room for a new launch cycle for Apple.

    In order to read about what to expect today, read: Apple 'Hi, Speed' iPhone 12 launch event today: How to watch online, what to expect?

     

     

  • Oct 13, 2020 6:08 PM (IST) Posted by Devesh Arora

    Apple event to begin at 10:30PM IST

