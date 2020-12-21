Apple iPad with OLED display not before 2022: Report

Image Source : APPLE Apple iPad with OLED display not before 2022.

An iPad with an OLED display is unlikely until 2022 at the earliest, the media reported. The iPhone maker already uses OLED displays for the iPhone X and newer and all Apple Watch models, with benefits over LCDs including higher brightness, improved contrast, increased power efficiency, wider viewing angles, and more.

In a recent discussion with Apple Suppliers, Barclays analysts predicted that iPads with an OLED display may come in 2022. According to MacRumors, Apple is planning to release at least one iPad Pro model with Mini-LED backlighting in the first half of 2021.

"And it would seem rather quick for Apple to switch display technologies twice within the same year with the release of OLED models." the report said. Apple is also planning to launch 5G-enabled high-end iPad Pro models next year with mmWave support.

Apple's success in developing its own in-house mmWave (antenna in the package) modules for next year's iPhone lineup has increased the likelihood that next-generation models in Apple's iPad range would also benefit.

It is believed that Apple is also getting ready to deliver six new mini-LED devices, out of which, we may also get a new 16-inch and a 14-inch MacBook Pro in the second half of 2021.