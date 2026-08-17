Aap Ki Adalat: Yash says his father still drives a bus, says he never found it 'disrespectful'

New Delhi:

Kannada superstar Yash is gearing up for the release of his much-anticipated film Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups, which is set to hit theatres on August 26, 2026. The action thriller has already generated buzz among fans ever since its trailer was released online. Recently, the actor appeared on Aap Ki Adalat with India TV Chairman and Editor-in-Chief Rajat Sharma, where he spoke about his personal life and movies. He also revealed why his father continued driving a bus despite his stardom.

During the interaction, Yash recalled how his father never wanted to give up his profession simply because his son had achieved fame and financial success. Despite Yash's growing stardom, his father continued to drive a bus for years. He also recalled a childhood incident when his father once hung him from a fan.

Yash opens up on why his father continued driving a bus despite his fame and success

When Rajat Sharma asked, "You have everything now, money, a house, everything. But your father still continued working as a driver," Yash replied, "Yes, sir, he did. He continued doing it for quite some time. I think he started reconsidering it when my sister had a child. I used to ask him about it, but he would say, 'You do your work. I’ll do mine'."

When asked about people saying, "His son drives around in an Audi, and his father is still driving a bus," Yash revealed, "That bothered me a little. So later, I started sending him in a car. I told him, ‘Don't give up driving.'"

Yash added, "That bothered me a little. So later, I started sending him in a car. I told him, 'Don’t give up driving. You’ve worked hard for it. You should respect what you do'. But he found it embarrassing. He would say, 'This is all fake respect. The respect I get from people because I am Yash's father, that’s fine, but the respect I get from my colleagues and the people I work with, that is my own. I have earned that myself. So whenever he had to go to work, I would send him in an imported car, and he would still go there and drive. He would tell me, 'Don't do this, mate. You'll be embarrassed'."

The KGF actor said he wanted his father to stop working and enjoy life, but his father refused, saying he did not work for money and took pride in his job. "I would say, 'Don't do it for me. I feel that after earning so much, you’re still doing this job. You don’t have to anymore." But I never saw it as disrespectful. I thought, 'I’m earning now, so you can relax and enjoy yourself.' But he said, 'I don’t do it for the money. I enjoy it. It’s my work, and it’s my identity. I’ll continue doing it'."

"He did it for many years, even after I became a hero. I used to go to his functions and everything. All the ministers would be there. The Transport Minister would be there as the chief guest, and I would be there too. But my dad would be there in the crowd, among his colleagues," he added.

Yash reveals his father once hung him from a fan

In the same conversation, Yash also revealed that he was quite stubborn and mischievous as a child, which often led to him being scolded and beaten by his father. Recalling a frightening incident from his childhood, he said, "My father once hung me upside down from a fan and switched it on. He would always beat me because I was very naughty, mischievous and stubborn. He used to beat me when I was in school and continued to do so even after I joined college. He would even come to the college and beat me."

The fear of Yash's father was not limited to him, as his classmates and friends were also very scared of him. Yash further said, "My friends called my father Tiger because they were scared of him. Once, he started beating me in college, so I pretended to faint and fell down. After that, he stopped beating me."

Watch the full interview here:

On the work front, Yash was last seen in the 2022 film KGF: Chapter 2. He will next be seen in Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups, directed by Geetu Mohandas. The film stars Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Tara Sutaria, Huma Qureshi and Rukmini Vasanth in key roles. He also has Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana in the pipeline, in which he will play the role of Ravana.

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