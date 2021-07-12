Apple Days sale kicks off on Amazon: Deals on iPhone 12 series, iPhone 11 and more

Follow us on Apple Days sale kicks off on Amazon.

Amazon India begins Apple Days sale yet again to offer huge discounts and attractive deals on Apple products. With the new sale, the company is offering discounts on Apple iPhone 12 series, iPhone 11 and more.

The Apple Days sale is already live on the e-commerece website and will be available until July 17, 2021. During the 'Apple Days' sale, customers can get the iPhone 12 at a price of Rs 70,900 with a discount of Rs 9,000. Further, customers can avail an additional discount of Rs 6,000 on HDFC Bank Credit Card transactions.

Besides that, Amazon has also announced the Amazon Prime Day Sale, which will be a two-day event and it will take place on July 26 and July 27. The sale is set to kick off on July 26 at 12 AM IST. During the Prime Day sale event, the company says that over 300 new products will be launching from brands including Samsung, Xiaomi, boAt, Intel, Adidas and more. Amazon has also confirmed that the sale will bring offers on various categories including smartphones, laptops, TVs, speakers, Amazon devices and more.