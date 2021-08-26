Follow us on Image Source : APPLE Apple Arcade to get Asphalt 8: Airborne, Baldo this Friday.

Apple Arcade is finally adding one of the much-awaited games, Asphalt 8: Airborne to its portfolio. Alongside that, Zelda-inspired role-playing game "Baldo" is also being added this Friday.

"Asphalt 8: Airborne" features more than 240 real cars to select from automakers and brands such as Ferrari, Ducati, Lamborghini, McLaren, Bugatti, Mercedes, Audi, Ford, and Chevrolet. This racing game offers high-speed action with plenty of stunts and chaotic takedowns, reports MacRumors.

Created by NAPS team, "Baldo: The Guardian Owls" is also coming to other platforms like PlayStation, PC, and Nintendo Switch. The game will be available free to all Apple Arcade subscribers and will be completely ad-free and without in-app purchases, too.

"Baldo: The Guardian Owls" can pre-register for the game in the App Store now. It will be playable on iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV.

The Apple Arcade service now offers more than 200 games for iPhone, iPad and Mac users.

Apple Arcade was first launched in September 2019 so it has taken just under two years for Apple to provide customers with 200 titles to choose from.

With Apple Arcade, all of the games are free and there are no in-app purchase options or ads. The service is priced at $4.99 per month or $49.99 per year, and with that subscription price, all members of the family can access games.

Apple has been working with both indie developers and big name gaming companies on Apple Arcade titles since it was launched and in April 2021, Apple began re-releasing classic titles like Fruit Ninja, Monument Valley, Mini Metro, Threes and more.

(with IANS inputs)