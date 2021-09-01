Amazon Alexa on a screen: Here's why you should go in for a Echo Show device

Follow us on Here's how using some extra cash and getting an Alexa device with a display could help you.

Amazon Alexa devices are becoming more popular than ever. With the work from home culture picking up and more devices supporting Alexa, people are investing their time and money on smart speakers. While there are Alexa enabled Echo devices that rely solely on voice input, there is also a wide range of Echo Show devices that take advantage of a display. Here's how using some extra cash and getting an Alexa device with a display could help you.

Why Alexa?

Smart speakers have become really popular lately. The Amazon Echo and Google Home line of products has brought a level of convenience to our lives. With an Alexa-powered Amazon Echo device, you can not only listen to your favourite playlist on a voice command but also control your home appliances.

As we are moving towards the smart home future, we will soon be able to purchase smart bulbs and smart heaters at the price of their conventional counterparts. So, investing in a few smart speakers would be a great way to begin turning your home into a smart home.

But, why Alexa with a screen?

The setup process: On a smart speaker without a display, the setup process can be a bit tedious. With the Amazon Echo Show lineup, the setup process is as easy as it gets. You get to input all the required information with the help of its touchscreen.

Watch videos: Echo Show devices come with support for Prime Videos, Netflix and a few other streaming platforms. This means you can stream a movie in the kitchen while working or you can even use it as a tablet on your bed. The great speakers are just the cherry on top.

Recipes: Many people end up installing an Echo device in their kitchens. With this, they can call out for some recipes. However, when there is no display, you will have to rely on just the voice. With the help of a screen, you will be able to keep the instructions and ingredients on the screen making sure you don’t miss out on anything.

Video Calls: The coronavirus pandemic has forced us all to stay at home. This means we are not going to our offices and not even meeting friends. With the Echo Show installed at your place, you will be able to make Skype calls directly from the smart speaker itself.

Add Skills: Just like other Echo devices, you will be able to add more skills to your Echo Show using the Alexa app. Since you have a display now, you will be able to take advantage of even more skills when compared to the regular Echo devices.

Amazon has recently rolled out a set of new Echo Show devices. The flagship Echo Show 10 costs Rs. 24,999. As for the Echo Show 8 (2nd Gen), it is currently available for just Rs. 8,999. Lastly, there is also a small Echo Show 5 (2nd Gen) that is available for as low as Rs. 6,999. At such prices, getting an Alexa-powered smart speaker with a display is a steal. And, the aforementioned features are just some of the things you can do with an Echo Show as the list goes quite long.