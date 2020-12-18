Amazfit GTS 2 smartwatch launched in India: Price, features

Image Source : AMAZFIT Amazfit GTS 2 launched in India.

Amazfit has just announced the launch of its latest smartwatch in India, the Amazfit GTS 2. The smartwatch offers a sleek and stylish look. The key features of the new smartwatch include an AMOLED screen, 7-day battery life, Blood-oxygen saturation measurement and more. Here’s everything you need to know about the Amazfit GTS 2.

Amazfit GTS 2 price in India, availability

Amazfit GTS 2 will be available on the company’s exclusive retail partner, Amazon.in. The smartwatch will also be available on their official website, in.amazfit.com. The Amazfit GTS 2 has launched at a price of Rs. 12,999. The smartwatch will be made available starting December 21.

Apart from the GTS 2, Amazfit is also looking to launch the GTS 2 mini in India around Christmas.

Amazfit GTS 2 features

Amazfit GTS 2 sports a 1.65-inch AMOLED screen with 341ppi pixel HD resolution. The panel also gets a 3D Corning Gorilla glass with anti-fingerprint coating plus optical Diamond-like Carbon (oDLC) coating makes it scratch-resistant and easy to keep clean.

The watch comes with over 50 elegant watch faces along with the always-on display feature. It also gets a customizable sub-menu, which gives users easy and quick access to most used applications and health and fitness tracking.

Just like the Amazfit GTR 2, GTS 2 comes with BioTracker 2 PPG optical sensor, which tracks your heart rate 24/7. The BioTracker 2 PPG also supports OxygenBeats to measure blood-oxygen saturation.

Furthermore, Amazfit GTS 2 features PAI Health Assessment System that turns your heart rate data, tracked activities and other health data into a simplified PAI score that lets you understand your physical well-being at a glance. PAI stands for Personal Activity Intelligence, and your PAI score is based on your profile, so it’s personalized for you.

Amazfit GTS 2 also includes more than 90 built-in sports modes that are easy to activate any time you start exercising. The smartwatch is also waterproof to 5 ATM so you can track your achievements when swimming or working out in tough conditions.

For battery, Amazfit GTS 2 comes equipped with a 246mAh battery. The company claims that the watch can take you through 7 days of typical use and 20 days of basic use.