SC directs Sanjay Raut to appear in person on November 17 in contempt case over remarks against CJI Surya Kant

New Delhi:

Supreme Court on Wednesday (October 28) directed Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut to appear before it personally in connection with contempt of court proceedings initiated against him over his social media remarks against the Chief Justice of India (CJI), Surya Kant, and the judiciary.

Sanjay Raut to appear in person on November 17

A bench of Justices Aravind Kumar and Vipul M Pancholi also directed journalist Nikhil Wagle, against whom a contempt notice has been issued, along with Raut, to be present virtually during the proceedings before it on the same date.

The top court asked them to appear before it on November 17 at 2 pm.

The bench orally observed that the matter raises an issue concerning the whole institution.

On October 16, the Supreme Court had issued show-cause notices to Raut and Wagle in the matter but exempted them from personal appearance at the next hearing, saying it would first consider their responses.

Contempt plea filed by Supreme Court Bar Association

The show-cause notices were issued on a contempt plea filed by the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA).

SCBA President and senior advocate Pradeep Rai alleged that the remarks made by Raut and Wagle went beyond the limits of fair criticism and could undermine public confidence in the Supreme Court.

Expressing concern over statements targeting the judiciary, the CJI observed that courts had consistently upheld personal liberty and fundamental rights, making attacks on the institution particularly unfortunate.

The SCBA sought the personal appearance of both respondents. However, the bench decided to issue show-cause notices first. "We are giving a show-cause as of now. Of course, we are granting exemption for personal appearance. Let us see," the bench said.

Earlier, Attorney General R Venkataramani had granted consent for initiating criminal contempt proceedings under Section 15(1)(b) of the Contempt of Courts Act, 1971.

The SCBA filed its petition on October 15, and Venkataramani granted consent the same day.

The controversy followed the CJI's decision to decline a request for a personal meeting by a delegation of opposition parties, indicating that the matter could instead be brought before the court through a petition.

According to the SCBA's petition, Wagle subsequently posted an allegedly abusive remark directed at the CJI on his X account.

Raut also made some alleged objectionable remarks.

(With PTI, ANI inputs)

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