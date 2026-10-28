WPL 2027 auction: From live streaming info, slots available to purse; all you need to know

The stage is set for the upcoming edition of the WPL (Women’s Premier League) 2027 auction. The mini auction for the tournament is all set to be held on October 28th in Kochi, and all five franchises will look to put their best foot forward and bring home the best players ahead of the new season of the tournament, hoping to play some good cricket.

The player pool for the upcoming mini auction includes 150 players. Notably, out of the 150 players, 122 are Indian, and 28 players are overseas. The five franchises, however, have only 27 slots to fill in hopes of completing their squads.

The teams went through a major overhaul in 2026 when they participated in the mega auction, and the upcoming event will be used to plug in the gaps that might have been left open last time around. It is worth noting that many big names will be available for teams to buy in the auction. The likes of Sophie Molineaux, Jess Jonassen, and Grace Harris are some of the many.

On that note, here's everything you need to know about the WPL 2027 auction.

How much purse does each team have left?

Mumbai Indians - 0.90 crore

Royal Challengers Bengaluru - 1.15 crore

Delhi Capitals - 1.10 crore

UP Warriorz - 3.75 crore

Gujarat Giants - 1.25 crore

How many slots does each team have left to fill?

Mumbai Indians - 6 (0 overseas)

Royal Challengers Bengaluru - 5 (2 overseas)

Delhi Capitals - 5 (1 overseas)

UP Warriorz - 8 (3 overseas)

Gujarat Giants - 3 (1 overseas)

WPL 2027 auction broadcast details

Where is the WPL 2027 auction being held?

The WPL 2027 auction is being held in Kochi.

What time will the WPL 2027 auction start?

The WPL 2027 auction is slated to begin at 5:30 PM IST.

Where can fans watch the WPL 2027 auction live in India?

It is worth noting that fans can catch the WPL 2027 auction live at the JioStar app and website online, and the Star Sports Network on TV.

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