Image Source : TWITTER/BHARTI AIRTEL IND Airtel extends its Airtel thanks offer to V-Fiber customers

After rolling out the Airtel Thanks benefits for pre-paid and post-paid customers, Airtel is now extending the offer to its V-Fiber home broadband customers, wherein Airtel ‘V-Fiber’ home broadband plans of Rs 1099 and above will get a range of exclusive benefits.

With AirtelThanks, users can get benefits of up to three months subscription gift for Netflix or One year Amazon Prime membership with full entertainment as well as benefits like online shopping and access to premium content from ZEE5 and Airtel TV. Based on the plan, users will be eligible for exclusive benefits from top brands.

Airtel customers will also be able to enjoy additional discounts of up to 15 per cent while opting for the annual rental package and 7.5 per cent with 6 months rental package. Users will also get additional data benefits like bigbytes and data roll over. Airtel right now has more than 2.3 million customers across 89 cities that offer up to 300Mbps connection.

