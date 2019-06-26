Sound One E20 with metal body and mic launched in India

Sound One the portable audio device that provides solutions to professional audio and wireless communication has launches an affordable in-ear Stereo Bass E20 earphones that comes with MIC and has a powerful 10mm driver for clear and crisp, bass-driven stereo sound with good attenuation of ambient noise. The earphones help in keeping the surrounding noise out and feature a stylish and ergonomic design for a perfect fit.
Also, read: Vivo's new charger can fully charge a 4000mAh battery in just 13 minutes
Sound One E20 comes with a 3.5mm audio jack and comes with One button microphone for users to Play/Pause the music as well as Answer/End the phone call easily.
Sound One E20 Features
The Sound One E20 is a Wired in-the-ear headphone that comes in Black colour and features an In-ear-canalphone with powerful sound reproduction and impeccable bass response along with background noise elimination. It gets a frequency response of 20 Hz - 20,000 Hz.
Sound One E20 Specification
The Sound One E20 comes with 10mm Drivers and get a 3.5 mm Output jack as well as an in-line mic remote.
Sound One E20 price
The Sound One E20 price is Rs 999, but with a limited time period special launch offer, users can get it for Rs 499. It comes with a 1-year warranty and will be available via Flipkart, Amazon.in and Paytm.com.
Also, read: Motorola One Vision with 6.3-inch full-HD+ display and Samsung Exynos 9609 SoC launched in India