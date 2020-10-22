Image Source : ACER Acer launches world's 1st Snapdragon 7c powered Chromebook.

Acer has launched its first Chromebooks powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7c compute platform - the Acer Chromebook Spin 513 and Acer Chromebook Enterprise Spin 513. The 513 will be available in North America in February 2021 starting at $399.99; the Enterprise Spin 513 is coming in March 2021 starting at $699.99.

"With optional 4G LTE and barely larger than a sheet of paper, this ultra-portable and stylish 2-in-1 Chromebook allows users to flow seamlessly between work, home, and passion projects," the company said in a statement.

The Acer Chromebook Spin 513 is powered by the Snapdragon 7c compute platform with an 8 nm octa-core Qualcomm Kryo 468 CPU, which the company claims will provide enhanced multitasking and responsiveness. The chipset comes with integrated Qualcomm Adreno 618 for graphics performance.

The 2-in-1 has a 13.3 FHD IPS display with moderate-sized bezels and a 360° hinge that allows you to fold it completely backward.

The 513 has up to 128GB of storage and 8GB of RAM, an aluminum top cover, two USB-C ports as well as a USB-A, a 78 percent screen-to-body ratio, an optional backlit keyboard, and a 360-degree hinge. The Enterprise model has additional security and management features for business users.

It also comes with zero-touch enrolment so that users will be automatically enrolled into enterprise administration as soon as they connect to the Internet.

