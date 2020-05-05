Not using Aarogya Setu app? You will be fined or jailed for this in Noida

Aarogya Setu app for Android, iOS

The Indian Government has been endorsing the Aarogya Setu Coronavirus tracking app ever since it launched. The aim is simple; it wants to curb the spread of COVID-19 and this will be possible only when more people download the app on their smartphones. Trying to ensure the same, Aarogya Setu app has become mandatory in Noida and Greater Noida. Read on to know more.

Aaarogya Setu mandatory in Noida

As announced by Akhilesh Kumar, DCP Law and Order, Noida, people with smartphones need to install and use the Aarogya Setu app to remain safe from COVID-19. The DCP said, “All those with smartphones who do not have the application can be booked under Section 188 of the IPC. After that, a judicial magistrate will either decide if the person will be tried, fined or left with a warning.”

If a person doesn't have the Coronavirus contact tracing app, he or she will be booked under Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code, which works when someone doesn't abide by an order given out by a public servant. Due to this, people will either have to pay a fine of Rs. 1,000 or go to jail for 6 months.

It is suggested that if a person is caught without the app, he or she will be asked to download it immediately. If the person downloads the app, he or she won't face any charges. Additionally, if a person has internet issues, he or she will be provided with hotspot to install Aarogya Setu. If there are other issues such as low storage, the person's number will be taken and the police will contact him or her to confirm that the app is downloaded.

Furthermore, the compulsion is also for people coming to Noida from outside and the police will regularly check borders, market areas and any other areas for the same. All this is being done so that people don't take the issue lightly and finally install the Aarogya Setu app.

Aarogya Setu gets new MITR feature

Aarogya Setu has been receiving updates quite frequently with new features so that the user experience improves. The latest update as brought in the MITR feature, which will allow users to get COVID-19 consultations, doorstep lab tests, and even medicines. The online consultation will be by the National Teleconsultation Service of Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Swasth, Step One, TATA, and Tech Mahindra. Lab Tests will take place in collaboration with 1MG, Dr Lal PathLabs, Metropolis, and SRL Diagnostics. Additionally, medicines will be supplied in collaboration with 1MG, Netmeds, PharmEasy, and MedLife.

To avail the feature, you are required to head to Aarogya Setu app>Scroll down to get to the Useful Resouces section>Tap on it to get redirected to the Aarogya MITR microsite>Enter your PIN code>Select from the options, and you can good to go.

