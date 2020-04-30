Aarogya Setu now allows users to inform government if they are COVID-19 positive

Aarogya Setu with new features

Aarogya Setu Coronavirus tracking app recently launched in India to help users curb the spread of COVID-19 in the country. Ever since its launch, the COVID-19 tracking app has undergone several changes, be it a change in its privacy policy or a UI change. Trying to make the user experience better and accurate, Aarogya Setu now has new features for users. Read on to know more about them.

Aarogya Setu New Features

The Aarogya Setu app has been updated with new features that will make the usage easier. The UI has improved as well with more options to go for. Firstly, the app now allows you to inform the Indian government if you are Coronavirus positive and about the samples collected for testing. This can be done by tapping on the Warning sign in red situated in the top left corner. One thing worth noting is that for this option you need to share your GPS and Bluetooth with the Government of India, which will be saved on the Government of India servers.

The app has four sections: Your Status, Media, COVID Updates, and e-Pass. Under the Your Status section, you will be told if you are at low, moderate, or risk of Coronavirus infection. Depending upon the risk, you will be suggested measures to take under the Things to Do Next option, which involves a self-assessment test too. Additionally, there is also the Bluetooth and the GPS Active Time in percentage.

Another change is the option from where you can know of the number of self-assessed people, COVID-19 positives, people 'At Risk' of catching Coronavirus, and the ones 'Unwell' in your neighbourhood within 1km radius. Furthermore, there is now a helpline number '1075' to call for help, Trending Now section with video related to Coronavirus, PM Modi's quote on the app, and PM CARES Fund section for donations.

The Media section has various videos that you can watch to get information on the virus, how to stay safe from it, how the app works, and more. COVID Updates section has the number of cases (confirmed, recovered, deceased) in India. Lastly, the e-Pass section is now accessible with FAQs. However, when I accessed it, the e-Pass wasn't available.

The Aarogya Setu app seems to have improved with new features and has cleaner UI than before. However, there are some unclear aspects of the app such as no clarity as to how the app determines the people in the neighbourhood with or without COVID-19.

Aarogya Setu might come pre-installed in Android smartphones

According to a new report by News18, It is suggested that the Indian Government might persuade Android smartphone makers to pre-load the Aarogya Setu app in new smartphones once they start selling after the Coronavirus lockdown ends. The report suggests, "All new smartphones to be sold in India post lifting of the lockdown to not just have the app as a pre-installed service, but also ensure that individuals register on it and set it up, before beginning to use their new smartphones."

This step will ensure more and more people download the Aarogya Setu app to remain safe. However, there is no confirmation on the same at the time of writing.

