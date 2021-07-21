Follow us on Image Source : PTI Lost Aadhaar Card? Here's how to retrieve it online

Aadhaar Card Update: If you have lost or misplaced your Aadhaar card then there is no need to worry. You can now retrieve your lost Aadhaar online through a simple process. The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has launched a service for Aadhaar cardholders to retrieve their enrollment number or the UID online through the registered mobile number.

Aadhaar card is the most crucial identity verification document in our country. It plays a vital role in availing the benefits of various government schemes and services.

Aadhaar Card: Here’s how to retrieve online

Visit the official website of UIDAI-- uidai.gov.in. Under the ‘Aadhaar services’ section, tap on the ‘My Aadhaar’ option. Now, click on the ‘Retrieve Lost or Forgotten EID/UID’ option. Enter your name, email id, and registered mobile number. Verify the Captcha and click on the ‘Send OTP’ option. Enter the six-digit OTP you have received on your mobile. Your requested UID/EID number will be sent to your mobile through SMS. You can use it to download your e-Aadhaar copy.

Here's how to reprint your Aadhaar card

Visit the UIDAI's official website-- uidai.gov.in. Click on the 'Order Aadhaar Reprint' option. Select any one of these to proceed: Aadhaar Number (UID), Enrollment ID (EID) or Virtual ID (VID). Check the 'Terms & Conditions' checkbox at the next page and click on 'submit.' To get your Aadhaar card reprinted, choose one option from-- A registered mobile number and An unregistered mobile number. If your mobile number is already registered, then select the first option and Enter Aadhaar Number or Virtual ID (VID) Number along with the captcha and tap on Request OTP. Enter the OTP received. Click on Make Payment. Select the online payment mode and pay. Download and save the acknowledgement receipt. After successful payment, your Aadhaar card will be printed and sent to you at the given address.

