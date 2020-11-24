Tuesday, November 24, 2020
     
25 years of Internet in India: Major tech events since 1995

It has been 25 years of Internet in India and here are all the major events that took place since 1995.

Celebrating 25 years of Internet in India.

We have become used to an internet-connected world. It all began back on August 15, 1995, when the internet was first made available in India. It has been over 25 years making it a quarter-century for the internet age. Here are some of the great events associated with the internet that happened over the past two decades:

1995: VSNL, an internet service provider, made its internet services available to general consumers. 

1996: Rediff.com came into existence. The website provided a free mailing client and it was also an Indian news, information, entertainment and shopping web portal.

1997: Naukri.com, an Indian employment website, came into existence. It allowed job seekers to look for job openings right from the comfort of their homes. 

1998: Sify launched the first private ISP in India.

1999: Webdunia launched the first Hindi website around the globe.

2000: ITC e-choupal and IT law were launched in India.

2001: India's first cybercrime was reported in 2001.

2002: India's first undersea cable network was launched.

2003: Bharti Airtel launched its broadband services in India. Air Deccan brought online ticket booking service to the country.

2004: BSNL started its broadband services in 2004. Also, Google inaugurated its first-ever office in India. 

2005: Remember Orkut? Google's social networking website was started in 2005.

2006: Just one year after the introduction of Orkut, Facebook entered India.

2007: Twitter, Google News and Flipkart finally came into existence.

2008: The first Apple iPhone entered in India back in 2008.

2009: A policy was drafted in order to bring Indian languages on the internet.

2010: 3G auction took place in India. Also, Facebook started leading when compared to Orkut.

2011: MNP or Mobile Number Portability was made available. It allowed users to switch between different networks without changing their number.

2012: The internet gained over 13.7 crore users in India and 250 crore users worldwide. 

2013: Flipkart launched its own payment service dubbed PayZippy.

2014: India became the third country with the most active internet users. 

2015: Government of India announced the Digital India campaign. 

2016: Reliance Jio came into existence and changed the way people looked at Internet usage charges.

2017: In 2017, India had the cheapest mobile data in the world.

2018: The National Digital Communications Policy, 2018 came into existence.

2019: Internet users started rising at a faster pace.

2020: Due to COVID-19, Internet consumption increased and apps like Zoom, Google Meet were being used the most.

