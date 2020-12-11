PUBG Mobile India welcome gift pack spotted online: Anarkali Headgear, Classic Crate Coupon

Image Source : YOUTUBE PUBG Mobile India Welcome Gift pack to include Anarkali Headgear, the Anarkali Set and a Classic Crate Coupon.

PUBG Mobile is finally making a comeback in the Indian market. After the ban, the company is now launching the game in a new avatar called PUBG Mobile India. With the new version of the game, the company will strictly follow all the rules set by the Indian government. While the game is yet to officially launch in India, a few reports claim of allegedly getting a look at the PUBG Mobile India’s welcome gift. Here’s what you could get with the new game.

According to the reports, the welcome gift will be offered to all the gamers downloading and playing PUBG Mobile India. The offer could be for a limited time period, so try to run the game at least once on the launch day to claim the gift pack.

PUBG Mobile India will offer its users with Anarkali Headgear, an Anarkali Set and a Classic Crate Coupon as a welcome gift. This clearly shows that the company is following the Indian theme in order to offer a localized experience to Indian gamers.

These rewards are just a part of what was spotted in the game files of the global version of PUBG Mobile. It means that it could just be a test and the real rewards might change at the time of release.

As of now, it is not known when the game will officially launch in India. Keep in mind, that the game cannot relaunch in the country until it gets the official nod from the government of India.

Meanwhile, PUBG Corporation has registered the company ‘PUBG India Pvt Ltd’ in India. With this, the company will be establishing a regional office or subsidiary in India. The company has been registered with the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, with paid-up capital and authorized capital of Rs. 5 lakh and Rs 15 lakh, respectively.