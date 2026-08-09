Shubman Gill captured practicing warm-up drills ahead of Sri Lanka Test amid injury concerns

New Delhi:

The stage is set for the upcoming two-game Test series between India and Sri Lanka. Both sides will lock horns for the first Test of the series at the Galle International Stadium from August 15th. Ahead of the series, the side was hit with a major blow as skipper Shubman Gill sustained an impact injury on his right ring finger.

Due to his injury, Gill did not feature in the three-day practice game between India and Sri Lanka Cricket XI. His injury also caused worry in the India camp ahead of the two-game series regarding his availability for the series.

However, in some brilliant news for the side, Gill was recently captured participating in warm-up drills before day 3 of the ongoing practice game. The star batter was also seen batting in the nets with his right hand taped, which was probably done as a precautionary measure.

It is worth noting that with Gill injuring his hand before the practice game against Sri Lanka Cricket XI, KL Rahul came out as the Indian team’s skipper for the game, as the visitors took centre stage in Colombo without their regular skipper in the XI.

The BCCI released a statement after Gill’s injury

Shortly after Gill injured himself, the BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) took to social media and released a statement where they revealed the nature of the injury to Gill and how the BCCI’s medical team would be monitoring the star batter’s progress ahead of the start of the series.

“Update: Captain Shubman Gill sustained an impact injury to his right ring finger during India's practice on Thursday. As a precautionary measure, he will not take the field on Day 1 of the warm-up game against SLC XI. The BCCI medical team is monitoring his progress. KL Rahul will lead the team in Gill's absence,” the BCCI tweeted.

However, with Gill now batting in the nets and even participating in drills, this could be seen as a good sign for the Indian team, as the side would need their star batter ahead of the two-game series against Sri Lanka.

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