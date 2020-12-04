Fortnite announces Bhangra Boogie Cup tournament in India; starting Dec 6

Image Source : PIXABAY Fortnite's India oriented Bhangra Boogie Cup tournament to start Dec 6.

Epic Games and OnePlus India have partnered up to announce the India oriented Bhangra Boogie Cup for Android smartphone gamers. The competition is set to kick off on December 6. During the Bhangra Boogie Cup, Fortnite mobile players will have the chance to win OnePlus 8T smartphones, OnePlus Buds and more.

Indian Fortnite players can look forward to the India-inspired Bhangra Boogie emote, Nana Dance Spray, and the Click Pow Get Down Lobby Track featuring Raftaar.

"We are excited about introducing India inspired content on Fortnite and our partnership with Raftaar. Emotes are a much-loved feature amongst Fortnite gamers and through the launch of the Bhangra Boogie Emote and Click Pow Get Down Lobby track, we aim to strengthen our connection with Indian players from all over the world," Quentin Staes-Polet, GM India and SEA-Epic Games, said in a statement.

All eligible players will need to make sure Two-Factor Authentication is enabled on their Epic account. One can participate and find more information by clicking the Compete tab in-game on your mobile device and finding the Bhangra Boogie Cup.

Launched in 2017, Fortnite features a battle royale format where 100 players compete to survive as the last player standing on a remote island. The popular game has amassed a huge following of 350 million players and is available on multiple platforms.

(with inputs from IANS)