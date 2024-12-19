Smart TVs for under Rs 6,000? These brands are rocking the market with unbelievable deals

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Smart TV discount

The Big Saving Days sale is set to kick off on Flipkart tonight at midnight, offering incredible discounts on a wide array of products, including smartphones and electronics. Ahead of the sale, two companies have unveiled their deals on smart TVs. You can get smart TVs from Thomson and Blaupunkt for under Rs 6,000, with both brands showcasing affordable options in various screen sizes.

Smart TVs Under Rs 6,000

During the Flipkart sale, Blaupunkt's 24Sigma707 smart TV will be available for just Rs 5,999, down from its original price of Rs 6,499, giving you a discount of Rs 500. Similarly, Thomson's 24Alpha001 smart TV is also priced at Rs 5,999, a drop from Rs 6,499, with the same Rs 500 discount.

Exciting Offers on 4K Smart TVs

For those looking for something more advanced, Blaupunkt is offering a 4K smart TV starting at Rs 22,499. This model runs on the Android TV operating system and features a 43-inch display with UHD resolution. It also supports impressive audio and visual technologies like Dolby Atmos, Dolby Vision, and DTS TruSurround.

The company’s 50-inch 4K smart TV is priced at Rs 27,999, while the 55-inch version will be available for Rs 31,999. If you're in the market for larger screens, the 65-inch will cost Rs 43,999 and the 75-inch model will be priced at Rs 72,999.

Thomson, on the other hand, offers its 4K smart TV starting at Rs 20,499. Their lineup includes 43, 50, 55, 65, and 75-inch options. You can grab the 50-inch model for Rs 27,999, the 55-inch for Rs 30,999, the 65-inch for Rs 44,999, and the 75-inch for Rs 69,999. The company is providing a generous discount of up to Rs 20,000 on its smart TVs, along with a complimentary 25W sound bar with every purchase of a 4K model.

ALSO READ: Airtel offers unlimited 5G at an affordable price but there is a trick for users