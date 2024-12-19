Airtel offers unlimited 5G at an affordable price but there is a trick for users

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Airtel unlimirted 5G data recharge

Airtel provides unlimited 5G data to its customers and has continued to offer this perk despite the increased prices. In each of the company's unlimited recharge plans that feature daily data of 2GB or more, users can enjoy the benefits of unlimited 5G data. However, to take advantage of this, users must possess a 5G smartphone and be in an area with 5G network coverage. With the recent tariff hike, plans offering 2GB of daily data have also become significantly pricier. However, there is a way for users to access unlimited 5G data for free using a clever trick.

Airtel’s most affordable unlimited 5G data plan starts at Rs 379. This plan provides users with one month of validity, daily 2GB of high-speed data, along with unlimited calling benefits. Additionally, users receive 100 free SMS messages every day, and the plan includes various other perks like free national roaming.

Unlocking Unlimited 5G Data

Even with the recent increase in plan prices, users can still get unlimited 5G data with any of their existing low-cost recharge plans. To facilitate this, Airtel has rolled out two 5G data booster packs priced at Rs 121 and Rs 161, offering 6GB and 12GB of data, respectively. Both packs come with a validity of 30 days. Furthermore, users can opt for a data booster pack priced at Rs 149, which includes unlimited 5G data along with 1GB of data available until the current plan's validity expires. By combining these booster packs with their cheaper recharge plans, users can easily gain access to unlimited 5G data.

Meanwhile, Airtel ranks as the second largest telecom company in the country, boasting a user base of over 350 million. In July of this year, the company raised its tariffs, which led to millions of users departing from Airtel. Nevertheless, in the second quarter, the company still managed to attract an additional 4.2 million new 4G/5G users to its network. By September 30, Airtel also reported that its 5G user base had grown to 105 million, or 10.5 crore. As a result of the higher plans, Airtel's average revenue per user (ARPU) has climbed to Rs 233.

