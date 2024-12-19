From enhanced DM to extended limits, top new Instagram features rolled out in 2024

Follow us on Image Source : FILE New Instagram features rollled out in 2024

2024 has been an exciting year for social media users, especially those on Instagram. With over 2 billion users worldwide, the platform rolled out several new features throughout the year that enhanced the experience for everyone. As we approach the end of 2024, here's a look back at some of the major updates Instagram introduced for its users.

New Features for Direct Messaging (DMs)

This year, Instagram made its messaging feature much more user-friendly. One of the highlights is that users can now edit their messages for up to 15 minutes after they've sent them. Additionally, you can pin up to three important chats, whether it's with friends or groups, making it easier to find them later. To help with privacy, users can also control who knows when they've read messages.

Introducing Meta AI

Instagram welcomed a new helper called Meta AI, which is designed to assist users with a range of tasks. This smart chatbot can help compose emails, summarize texts, create poems, and even translate languages, making it a handy tool for many.

More Photos in a Single Post

Another exciting update for users is the increase in the number of photos and videos you can share in one post. Previously, the limit was 10, but Instagram has doubled that to 20! This means you can share even more moments with your followers in a single go.

Commenting on Instagram Stories

In 2024, Instagram introduced a fun new feature that lets users comment on one another's Stories. This change is aimed at fostering more interaction within the community, similar to how people engage during live streams and discussions.

Overall, these updates have made Instagram a more engaging and user-friendly platform, allowing users to connect and share more than ever before.

