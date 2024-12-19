Samsung's Galaxy S25 5G launch date revealed, set to debut in early 2025

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Samsung Galaxy S24 5G (Representational image)

Exciting news for Samsung enthusiasts! The company is set to make waves for its millions of customers with the launch of the Galaxy S24 5G Series in early 2024. But that's not all—Samsung is gearing up for another thrilling release in the coming year. There's been a buzz around the upcoming Galaxy S25 5G Series, and significant updates have recently emerged regarding its launch date.

Samsung typically unveils its flagship series at the Galaxy Unpacked event, and it seems that tradition will continue this time. Rumors suggest that the latest Galaxy Unpacked event will showcase the Samsung Galaxy S25 series, which is expected to include three models: the Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25+, and Galaxy S25 Ultra.

So, when can we expect the launch of the Samsung Galaxy S25? While Samsung hasn’t officially confirmed the date for the Galaxy Unpacked 2025, leaks have hinted at it. Renowned tipster Evan Blass shared on his X (formerly Twitter) account that the Samsung Galaxy S25 series might debut on January 22, 2025.

This isn’t the first time leaks have pointed to this date; earlier reports from Korean media corroborated that the next Galaxy Unpacked event could indeed be set for January 22. If these leaks hold true, the event is likely to take place in San Jose, California, where the company may also introduce its new XR headset alongside the smartphone series.

As for the pricing of the Samsung Galaxy S25 series, there’s no official word from the company yet. However, according to the latest speculation, the base model could be priced around Rs 67,000, while the Galaxy S25+ might start at approximately Rs 84,300. The Ultra variant is expected to launch at a starting price of Rs 1,09,600. This time, customers can look forward to significant upgrades in the camera department, promising an enhanced photography experience.

