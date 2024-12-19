After Vi, BSNL to launch 5G services soon, intensifies competition for Airtel, Jio

Follow us on Image Source : FILE BSNL 5G launch

Exciting developments are underway concerning BSNL's 5G service. Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia has unveiled new timelines for upgrading BSNL's network. Currently, the company is focused on installing 100,000 4G mobile towers, with plans already in motion to enhance the 5G system as well. The Minister announced that the rollout of these mobile towers is anticipated to occur in April and May next year, followed closely by the upgrade to the 5G infrastructure.

At present, BSNL is conducting tests of its 5G service in select areas, with expectations that the nationwide availability of the 5G network will come in the coming years. The Union Minister shared that the government has two paths: either to use foreign equipment for upgrading BSNL’s 4G service or to cultivate local solutions. The decision has been made to pursue indigenous options, backed by Indian companies.

Additionally, the Communications Minister revealed that BSNL has successfully created a core 4G system in partnership with C-DoT. The company has also made strides with innovations like the Tejas Network RAN and Q BTS. Notably, all the equipment used in BSNL's 4G and 5G towers is made in India. The government is dedicated to fostering domestic production of telecom equipment to strengthen BSNL’s network. At the recent Mobile World Congress 2024, BSNL made significant announcements related to its 5G service.

He also touched upon recent advancements in the telecom sector, mentioning that dedicated telecom manufacturing zones will soon be set up in India. The central government is actively supporting the "Made in India" initiative, which has led to a significant boost in smartphone exports from the country.

In other news, according to the Wall Street Journal, the iPhone 17 Air is anticipated to be priced lower than the company's Pro model, likely positioning it between the standard and Pro versions. The starting price for the recently released iPhone 16 Pro is USD 999, which is approximately Rs 96,000. This suggests that the iPhone 17 Air might launch around USD 900, or Rs 89,900, similar to the iPhone 16 Plus.

ALSO READ: From new limits to new features: All changes made in UPI in 2024