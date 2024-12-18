iPhone 17 Air price, production details surface, foldable iPhone development also on cards

Follow us on Image Source : FILE iPhone 16 (representational image)

New information regarding the iPhone 17 Air has recently emerged, shedding light on its pricing and production details. This model is expected to be Apple's thinnest iPhone yet and is anticipated to launch in September next year. For some time now, various reports have surfaced outlining everything from the phone's design to its features. Additionally, there have been hints about Apple's plans for a foldable iPhone and iPad.

So, what about the cost of the iPhone 17 Air?

According to the Wall Street Journal, the iPhone 17 Air is expected to be priced lower than the company's Pro model. It is likely to be positioned between the standard and Pro versions. The starting price for the recently released iPhone 16 Pro is USD 999, approximately Rs 96,000, suggesting that the iPhone 17 Air might launch around USD 900, or Rs 89,900, similar to the iPhone 16 Plus.

Digitimes reports that phase production of the iPhone 17 Air has begun at Foxconn, with mass production set to start soon. During the NPI (New Production Introduction) phase, Apple will collaborate with its suppliers to finalize the design and manufacturing processes. Following this, they will focus on prototype testing and qualifying suppliers, as well as developing the manufacturing techniques.

Previous leaks suggest that the iPhone 17 Air will come equipped with a speaker, e-SIM support, a 48MP single camera, and an in-house 5G model. To achieve a slimmer profile, Apple is planning to eliminate the physical SIM card, which might lead to restrictions in China.

As for foldable devices, Apple is reportedly looking to launch its first foldable iPhone in 2026, with plans for a foldable iPad to roll out commercially by 2028. The company has postponed these releases due to technical challenges with the hinge mechanism. The foldable iPhone will showcase a display larger than the current Pro Max model, while the foldable iPad may feature an impressive 19-inch screen.

