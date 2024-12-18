WhatsApp expands features with in-app dialer, group mentions in Status

Follow us on Image Source : FILE WhatsApp new features

WhatsApp has become an essential application in our daily lives. It’s not just for chatting anymore; users now handle various everyday tasks through the app. With around 3.5 billion users on smartphones, WhatsApp continues to introduce new features aimed at enhancing user experience. If you're an avid WhatsApp user, you can look forward to two exciting updates coming your way soon.

New feature for WhatsApp Status

Millions of users will soon experience a new feature from Meta’s popular app. The company has been developing a long-awaited option that allows users to mention entire groups in their status updates. This means you won’t have to tag each group member individually anymore—making it much easier to connect with your circles.

Information about this upcoming feature comes from Wabetainfo, a site dedicated to tracking WhatsApp’s updates. According to their report, this new capability, known as "Group Chat Mention in Status Update," has been discovered in the beta version of the app on the Google Play Store for Android users. Currently, it’s available only to beta testers, but the expectation is that it will roll out to all users by January 2025.

In-app dialer for iPhone users

WhatsApp is also gearing up to introduce an impressive feature for its iOS users, specifically those on iPhones. This upcoming in-app dialer will allow users to make phone calls directly from the app. Previously, the only way to call someone through WhatsApp was to first save their number, but that hassle will soon be a thing of the past. With this feature, iPhone users will be able to dial any number directly on a numeric dialer without needing to save contacts first. This enhancement is set to make calling more convenient for everyone.

Meanwhile, WhatsApp has also implemented updates aimed at improving the calling experience for users. Enhancements have been made to regular voice calls, and new features for video calls have been introduced to increase interactivity. Furthermore, making calls from a computer has been simplified.

