Jio lures new BSNL subscribers with 98-day unlimited data plan

Image Source : FILE Jio 98 day recharge plan

Great news for Reliance Jio SIM users! Following a price hike in July, many users switched to BSNL due to the rising costs of recharge plans. In response to customer needs, Jio has rolled out an attractive new plan featuring extended validity. If you're looking to ease the burden of frequent recharges and high prices, Jio has several options for you.

The latest addition to Jio’s lineup is a plan that allows you to avoid the hassle of recharging for an impressive 100 days with just one payment. Let’s dive into the details of this economical recharge plan.

Jio 98-day recharge plan

Jio has offered significant relief to its 490 million users by launching a budget-friendly plan with long-term validity. The company has recently introduced a prepaid recharge option priced at Rs 999, which provides a remarkable validity of 98 days. This means you can make unlimited free calls to any network for almost 100 days with just one recharge.

Plenty of Data at a Low Price

The Rs 999 plan from Jio is a true 5G offering. If you have access to a 5G network in your area, you can enjoy unlimited high-speed data. This plan gives you a total of 196GB of data, allowing for 2GB of high-speed usage daily. Once you reach the daily limit, you can continue using data at a reduced speed of 64kbps.

Along with these core benefits, Reliance Jio ensures that its customers enjoy extra perks with this prepaid recharge plan. If you love streaming, you'll get a subscription to Jio Cinema, though it’s important to note that this does not include a premium subscription. Additionally, you’ll have free access to Jio TV, along with a subscription to Jio Cloud for all your storage needs.

